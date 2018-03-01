Rs11833.988m allocations approved for Education Ministry

Islamabad

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday approved budgetary allocations of Rs11833.988 million for 11 ongoing and 5 new schemes under the PUblic Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The committee meeting held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Col. (Retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat was earlier briefed about the objectives and importance of the schemes in detail. The committee members also raised concern over non-implementation of its recommendation for removing Salman D Muhammad from his post as Professor in the Federal Urdu University, Karachi for havign fake Ph.D degree.

The committee directed the Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education to convey the recommendations to the President of Pakistan to suspend the Senate of the Federal Urdu University, Karachi as it was the Senate that appointed Salman D Muhammad as Professor. The committee further directed the Executive Director, Higher Education Commission (HEC) to conduct an enquiry into the alleged irregularities made during Salman D Muhammad’s period as Vice Chancellor of the Federal Urdu University, Islamabad and submit report to the Committee within a month.

While giving briefing on the compliance of recommendations of previous meeting, the Director Regional Planning Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the committee that the CDA and Survey of Pakistan in a meeting held recently verified the survey carried out by the Survey of Pakistan of the Quaid-e-Azam University land.

Thereafter, the committee directed the Director, Regional Planning CDA to complete the on-ground demarcation of the university land as per the the deadline given by the committee. It was further decided that the committee along with the Chairman, CDA, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Inspector General of police, Islamabad would visit the Quaid-e-Azam University to check the actual position of demarcation on ground. The committee also considered “The Institute for Art and Culture Bill, 2018” in detail and deferred for it next meeting with the suggestion to study the Bill in detail.—APP