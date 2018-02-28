Rs10911.278m released for petroleum sector

Islamabad

The government has released Rs 10911.278 million for the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2017-18) during eight months of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs 13480.062 million.

According to the official data, Rs 415.807 million have been for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for Geological Survey of Pakistan, Rs 15.191 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin and adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, Rs 3.596 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella Balochistan, Rs 1.396 for exploration of Tertiary Coal in Central Salt Range Punjab, Rs 9.609 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.

Whereas, funds have been released for provision of gas to different localities including Rs 387.421 for gas schemes in District Narowal, Rs 238.786 million in district Sialkot, Rs 300.402 million in district Lahore, Rs 340.466 million in NA-132 of District Sheikhupura, Rs 250 million in Peshawar, Rs 252.317 in Swat and Shangla, Rs 142.882 in district Mardan, Rs 700.020 million in Abbottabad, Rs 28.963 million in UC Darya Gali of Tehsil Murree, Rs 254.437 million in Chakwal, Rs 100 million in District Jhang, Rs 105.357 million in district Sahiwal, Rs 237.610 million in district Okara, Rs 229.272 million in NA-131 of District Sheikhupura, Rs 250 million in district Nankana Sahib, Rs 171.242 million in district Okara, Rs 100 million in district Mandi Bahaduddin, Rs 290 million in district Sargodha, Rs 100 million in district Jhang, Rs 304 million in district Multan, Rs 150 million in district Sahiwal, Rs 100 million in Toba Tek Singh, Rs 250 million in district Khanewal, Rs 347 million in district Mianwali, Rs 224 million in District Muzaffargarh, Rs 500 million in district Bahawalnagar, Rs 140 million in district Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 350 million in district Mansehra, Rs 300 million in district Jhelum, Rs 42 million in Rawalpindi, Rs 214.587 million in district Pakpattan, Rs 196.470 million in district Gujrat, Rs 371 million in district Mian Channu and Rs 32.160 million in district Narowal.—APP