Rs100b to be spent annually for bringing FATA into mainstream

Islamabad

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Friday informed the Senate that Rs.100 billion would be spent per annum for next 10 years in Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) to bring it in mainstream.

Responding to various supplementary questions, the minister said that it was a lengthy process and would take 10 years to bring FATA at par with other areas. He said compensation of Rs,400,000 each was being paid for totally destroyed houses while Rs.160,000 each for partially damaged houses in FATA.

He said the damaged properties and the compensation paid to the owners were covered under the Citizen Losses Compensation Program (CLCP). As far as CLCP was concerned, Rs.13,341 million has been released by Finance Division, he said. The minister said out of Rs. 13,341 Million, Rs. 12,350 million were released to the Political Administration out of which Rs. 10,708 Million has been disbursed to the beneficiaries, after conducting proper survey.

The minister said some 4,000-5000 shops were also destroyed in Miran Shah and some 2000 shops were being built to hand over to the affectees. He said compensation was also being paid to the owners of the shops. To another question, Abdul Qadir Baloch said some 3904 people had lost their lives due to terrorists’ attacks while 3062 sustained injuries during last five years.—APP