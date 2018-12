Islamabad

Hindu extremist group has announced a reward of one crore rupees for beheading former cricketer and minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Targeting Sidhu over his recent visit to Pakistan, The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), an extremist group founded by Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh chief minister, has announced reward of Rs 10 million for anyone who beheads former cricketer.— Agencies

