Rs1.5b People’s Square project completed

The People’s Square project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion.The project has been constructed under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project in collaboration with the World Bank. The project has been constructed in the middle of ancient buildings and areas of the city like Muslim Law College, Burns Road, DJ Science College, NED City Campus, Sindh Secretariat, Burns Garden, National Museum and Arts Council. A parking plaza has also been constructed in the road project between Sindh Secretariat and Muslim Law College. Sindh government spokesman and Adviser on Law Barrister MurtazaWahabhas said that the project has been named People’s Square. He said there is a facility to park three hundred and fifty vehicles and two hundred and fifty motorcycles in the parking area. Barrister MurtazaWahab Around two thousand people can come to this beautiful place of entertainment at the same time. There are beautifully designed benches for the citizens to sit on, Wahab said, adding Cities can come and enjoy here. It is to mention that the ground floor of the project has beautiful landscaping, beautiful lights, various stalls, tuck shops and numerous plants and trees.Food items will be available in tuck shops which will facilitate small scale business for the citizens. Fifty percent of the shops in People’s Square are reserved for women.