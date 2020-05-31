Rs1, 53,500 fine imposed on profiteers

Staff Reporter

The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders has imposed a fine amounting to Rs 1,53,500 on violators.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs 1, 53,000 besides arrested and lodged FIRs on 7 violators.

The price control magistrates have so far imposed a fine of Rs. 89, 90,700 on profiteers during May 1 to May 30, spokesman added.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq has said that, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public.