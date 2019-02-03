Rs1.424b released for Finance Division in seven months

Islamabad

The government has released around Rs1424.553 million for various projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) during first seven months of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs12346.359 million.

An amount of Rs344.8 million has been released for Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III Karachi), which is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis between federal and provincial governments. In total Rs862 million have been allocated for the project under PSDP 2018-19, according to a data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government also released Rs200 million for Gwadar Development Authority against its allocations of Rs1000 million whereas another Rs200 million have been released for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (District Peshawar), for which an amount of Rs500 has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19.

An amount of Rs200 million has been released for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution in Gawadar under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which an amount of Rs1200 million has been earmarked in the federal PSDP.

The government released Rs60 million for widening and carpeting of Booni-Buzand Torkhow Road Chitral against its allocations of Rs300 whereas an amount of 60 million has been released for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Mother and Child Healthcare Cenre. Nawabshah City (300) bedded hospital against its allocations of Rs300 million.

The government released Rs112.410 million for Cadet College Kharan against the allocations of Rs562.057 million whereas an amount of Rs52 million has been released for construction of fish landing jetty and allied harbour facilities at Surbandar in Gwadar against its allocations of Rs264.302 million.

An amount of Rs53.897 million have been released for energization and construction/ extension of Audit House Islamabad against its allocations of Rs179.656 million.—APP

