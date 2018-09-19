Rs 9b payable by companies in power sector: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in all the sectors past government run all the affairs on adhoc basis and the details are eye opener. He added that only in power sector Rs. 9 billion are payable by the companies on which if immediate steps are not taken then load shedding would further be extended 2 to 4 hours a day. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan disclosed this while presiding over high-level meeting of Energy Department in which Bhikkhi, Solar Park, Thermal and Coal Projects came under discussion.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that during last regime billions of rupees were showered in the name of ending load shedding and many projects were carried only in papers. Similarly, public exchequer was wasted on the unnecessary publicity while the results were nothing. Senior Minister told that due to his personal efforts the closure of Bhikkhi was not possible and his intervention assured continuity of the plant to produce electricity.

Senior Minister said that Federal Government would be taken in to loop and next week the meeting would be held in Islamabad with Federal Ministers and authorities. He asked the officers of Energy Department to prepare recommendations keeping in view the ground realities to ensure continuity of the existing projects on permanent basis and resolve the merging issues.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also presided over meetings of Health, Education, Industries, Tourism and Women Development Departments in which Ministers and Secretaries were present and 100 days’ plan was discussed. Senior Minister directed that keeping in view the high hopes of the masses we have to make concrete and solid planning during these 100 days on which implementation would be made in the coming years. He added that we have to ensure prompt and in-expansive provision of basic facilities of life to everyone and for this every department will have come up with proper home work.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that present government has inherited a number of chronic issues which are resulting as hurdle to run the affairs. He, however, affirmed belief that soon we would be evolving the strategy to overcome the situation and bring practical changes in every sphere of life. Abdul Aleem Khan asked the senior officers to start their working based on the facts and take remedial measures to provide maximum relief to a common man.

Moreover, Provincial Minister for Finance Hasham Jawaan Bakhat and Minister Irrigation Mohsin Leghari called on Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan at his office 90 Shara–e- Quaid-e-Azam and exchanged views on 100 days’ plan and performance of their departments. Senior Minister said that Punjab Government would bring budget on the real facts. He also stressed the need to solve pending issues in Irrigation Department and assured his all out cooperation in this regard.

