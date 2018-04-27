Rs 9.5 bn allocated for NPGP in next fiscal year: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD :The government will launch a project of National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP) and for this purpose Rs 9.5 billion (US $ 82.6 million) have been allocated during the next fiscal year 2018-19. Under the programme, BISP beneficiaries who are willing to start their own businesses will be provided with a one-time cast grant of Rs 50,000 to start their own business. Presenting budget speech here on Friday, Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Islamil said the project would be executed to assist the ultra-poor and very poor in graduating out of poverty on a sustainable basis and enable women and youth to realize their development potential. It would help for the economic well-being of marginalized segments providing them an opportunity to attain a better level of social status, he added.

Orignally published by APP