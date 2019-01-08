Daily Pakistan Observer -

Rs 8,195.950m development schemes okayed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved development scheme of Physical Planning & Housing (PPH) Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,195.950 million.
The scheme was approved in the 12th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over the Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.
Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development scheme included: Rehabilitation of 662 Dysfunctional Rural Water Supply Schemes (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 8,195.950 million.

