Rs 80m released for deserving patients

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari Rizvi has approved the release of funds to the tune of Rs. 80 million for the treatment of deserving patients.

This fund will be utilized for free treatment of deserving patients suffering from cancer and other fatal diseases and transplantation of kidney and liver. In this regard, Dr. Rizvi has said that healing the wounds of the ailing humanity is sort of worship and assured that every possible cooperation will be extended for the treatment of deserving patients.

As long as I have been working on this post by the grace of Almighty Allah, I would like to help heal the wounds of the ailing humanity.