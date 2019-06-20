Rs. 8 billion allocated for drinking water in Rwp division: Buzdar

Amraiz Khan

Members of the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the committee room of Punjab Assembly on Thursday. the members apprised him about problems, development schemes and public welfare initiatives of their constituencies. The Chief Minister issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned authorities for the solution of problems faced by the people and said that the PTI government has adopted a holistic approach to solving public problems at the district level.

We will provide maximum facilities to the people at their doorsteps and the standard of healthcare and educational facilities in Rawalpindi division will be further improved, he added. The Chief Minister took strict notice of a complaint about extorting money by a government official in Dina tehsil of Jhelum and directed to take legal action against him. He also directed to initiate crackdown against those engaged in posting fake videos on social media sites. It is the responsibility of the State to stop the projection of wrong information through fake and concocted videos.

The DPO and the Deputy Commissioner should ensure action against those engaged in such activities, he said. The Chief Minister also directed to continue indiscriminate action against the land grabbers. The assembly members demanded action against SHOs of three police stations of Rawalpindi for failing to redress the complainants, showing negligence in the performance of their duties and alleged complaints of receiving a bribe.

Taking strict notice of MPAs complaints, the Chief Minister directed to immediately change and suspend the SHOs of Peer Wadhai, Ratta Amral and City Police Station in Rawalpindi. The meeting decided to change the district officers and deputy district officers of education department in the whole of the province who have completed their posting tenure. The Chief Minister accorded approval to recruit daily wage employees in health councils on an emergency basis.

He also directed to take necessary steps for the construction of Dadhocha Dam and informed that small dams will be constructed in Pothohar range for the provision of clean drinking water. He directed to upgrade health facilities on a priority basis in Talagang and Lawa areas and asked the health secretary to review the ground situation and take necessary steps for improving healthcare facilities by visiting these areas. Provision of better healthcare facilities in government hospitals is our priority and trauma center of Gujjar Khan tehsil will be activated besides solving the building problem of Sarwar Shaheed Degree College Gujjar Khan, he said.

The Chief Minister directed that legal action be initiated against the housing schemes launched without NOC and DG Rawalpindi Development Authority should report by taking necessary action against such illegal projects. Usman Buzdar directed to hold inquiry of police torture on boys in Rawalpindi and directed that report be submitted to his office till evening by taking action against the police officials. He said that eight billion rupees have been allocated for the provision of clean drinking water in Rawalpindi division and added that steps are also being made to improve the police system.

The establishment of a burn center in Rawalpindi will be studied and hospital and college will be established in Kahuta and Kalar Syedan. The meeting also pondered over the proposal of setting up basic health units at the level of every union council.