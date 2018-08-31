Rs 8.2 billion collected through E-ticketing system

Rs 8.2 billion has been collected through PITB’s e-ticketing system of challans.

A number of 18 million e-challans have been issued through PITB’s e-Ticketing system developed for National Highway and Motorway Police. PITB’s meeting was stated that 573 devices were registered e-ticketing system.

It was also mentioned in the meeting that an approximate of 31,000 challans are being issued on daily average.Addressing the meeting, Dr. Umar Saif said that the result oriented system developed through technology by the PITB has shown acceptance by the public at large.

Dr. Umar said that it has established transparency in the traffic ticketing process as well as it has eliminated the chances of bribe and corruption.—INP

