Rs 67b drip irrigation system being installed in Punjab

Under a project worth Rs 67 billion, drip and sprinkle irrigation system is being installed on subsidy, whereas water channels are also being cemented.

Director General Punjab Agriculture (Irrigation Reforms) Malik Muhammad Akram said this here Saturday.

He said drip Irrigation system helps in providing water and fertilizer to plants at the same time, whereas in conventional irrigation system, water gets wasted. The Punjab government is providing 60 per cent subsidy on installation of drip irrigation system, he said.

The DG said that drip irrigation system helps in saving water up to 50 per cent and accurate watering leads to minimum growth of weeds.

He said that it was need of the hour to utilize the available water in most efficient manner and there was a need to create a sense of responsibility among the people in this regard.—APP

