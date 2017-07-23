Rs 635b ADP to usher in new era of Punjab prosperity

Different lawmakers on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-N government was spending a huge amount of Rs 635 billion on development projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), which would usher in a new era of prosperity in the province.

Talking to APP, they said that the Punjab government presented a wonderful budget for financial year 2017-18 and maintained that it would ensure speedy development.

MPA Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan Magsi said that record funds had been allocated for rural and less-developed areas of the province. He said that the PML-N was paying special attention to important sectors including education, healthcare and provision of clean drinking water as well as the social sector.

He said that the government earmarked historic resources for improving the quality of life of people belonging to southern Punjab. He said that it was heartening to note that ratio of development funds was much more compared with the population of southern Punjab.

Magsi said that clean drinking water programme would be initiated in all tehsils of southern Punjab with an amount of Rs 25 billion. He said that work on Khanewal-Lodhran Road had been started with an amount of Rs 22 billion. Meanwhile, Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual carriageway will be completed this year with a cost of Rs 17 billion.

MPA Chaudhry Mohsin Ashraf said that merit, transparency and honesty based culture had been promoted, while the menace of nepotism, corruption and illegal gratification had been eliminated from society.To a question, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the journey of selfless public service to people had been continuing.

MPA Majid Zahoor said that various projects had been completed despite obstacles, adding that the ‘sit-ins party’ put the journey of national development at stake for personal gains. It conspired against national development and prosperity and ignored the interests of 20 crore people of the country.—APP

