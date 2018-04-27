Rs.550.597 million allocated for National History & Literary Heritage Division

ISLAMABAD :The government has allocated Rs.550.597 for ongoing and new schemes of National Heritage and Literary Heritage Division for the fiscal year 2018-2019 in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).The budgetary allocation included Rs.396.339 million for six new schemes including Rs. 30 million for Construction of Building for Regional office of letters, Dadu, followed by Rs. 30 million for construction of Regional office of Pakistan Academy of Letters, FATA, Rs 30 million construction of Regional office of Pakistan Academy of Letters, Gilgit ,Rs 30 million construction for Regional office of Pakistan Academy of Letters Muzaffarabad, Rs. 250 million for Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cultural and Arts Complex,Kala Qadir and Rs.26.339 of Upgradation of Braille Complex Karachi ( National Book Foundation Islamabad).

Orignally published by APP