Rs 50m for welfare of cadet college employees

Hyderabad

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir on Tuesday announced grant of Rs. 50 million for welfare of employees of the Cadet College Petaro. The minister made this announcement on behalf of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while speaking as chief guest at the “Annual Parents Day” of Cadet College Petaro in Jamshoro district.

The Principal and employees of the college are performing their duties in effective manner, the minister said and assured that they would receive all possible support and cooperation from the federal government for this noble cause. The minister said the quality of an institution can be adjudged through its alumni and the Cadet College Petaro can be rightly proud of its graduates who are serving on high ranks in armed forces, superior services, engineering, medical science, business, politics and many other disciplines.

These Petarian have brought good name to their alma mater not only in Pakistan but abroad as well, he said and hoped that the college would continue to maintain high standard of its training philosophies and keep providing well groomed youth to the country. Referring the current situation, the minister said that Pakistan was passing through a very critical time and facing number of challenges. The weak economy, load shedding and terrorism were the main challenges when the present government took over the command, the minister said and added that the it had overcome the load shedding and menace of terrorism effectively.—APP