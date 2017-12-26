Rs.4m recovered from KPO in fraud case

Multan

Anti-Corruption Establishment has recovered Rs.4 million from the house of a Key-Punch Operator (KPO) in an embezzlement case of Punjab Constabulary Multan here on Monday. Assistant Director Adnan Bhutta told APP, ACE police arrested key punch operator (KPO) Muhammad Shakeel Ahmad of District Account Office Multan two days ago.

According to anti-corruption official, initially Rs 230 million fraud case was surfaced to which 13 employees of accounts office had been involved in it. He further said district account officer Bashir Ahmad fled away after rejecting bail. He said an account officer— Basit Maqbool Hashmi who was arrested earlier, was sent to judicial remand.—APP