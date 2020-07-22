Rs 390,972m distributed among needy

Shuja ur Rehman

Tank

In a fair distribution under Ehsas Kifalat Program, a huge amount of Rs 390.972 million has been distributed among the needy, figures from Sector Headquarters South revealed Wednesday.

As per statistics, during the last 70 days operation of different distribution centers across the district, a total number of over three thousand deserving families have been provided an aid of Rs 12000 each under the supervision of Pak Army and Frontier Core (FC) South in collaboration with District Administration and other government line agencies . Circles from the civil Society have appreciated the efforts of FC South for taking concrete steps to make the program a success. The total amount of Rs 390.972 is distributed in five phases.

It is worth to be mentioned here that to relieve the sufferings of the poor, dozens of deserving families of the district have also been provided with food and non-food relief packages by Pak Army during the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.