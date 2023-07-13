ISLAMABAD – The CDA has approved the PC -I of Sector C-13 estimated cost is Rs 1,078 million, said a press release here on Wednesday.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal in which officers of the Planning Commission, CDA Board Members, and various officers of concerned formations also participated.

During the meeting, PC-1 for Sector D-13 of Rs 10,249 million was also approved. This sector consists of (5468) five thousand four hundred and sixty-eight plots. PC -I of Sector E-13 was also approved. This sector consists of four thousand thirty-four (4034) plots.

Apart from this, PC-I of Sector F-13 has also been approved, this sector consists of five thousand three hundred and forty-two (5,342) plots and the estimated cost of this PC-I is amounting to Rs.12676 million.

The infrastructure and development of Orchard Height Park, whose construction cost was estimated at one billion and seven million rupees, and PC -I of Orchard Height Park was also approved and this project will be completed with the cost of Rs. 1773 million.

The CDA officials were also briefed about the alignment of the road passing through Sectors C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16, and D-12 in the Extension of Margalla Avenue N- 5 to M-1 project. The alignment of the road was approved, estimated cost of this project is amounting to Rs.2930 million.

Similarly, the project of Eleventh Avenue from F-10/F-11 to Col. Sher Khan was also approved in the meeting.

PC-1 for the construction of a multi-purpose citizens club of F-10 has also been approved. A building of one hundred and ten guest rooms will be constructed with an estimated cost of 2298 million. In addition to the above two floors have been allocated for parking.

Moreover, the construction of the National Bus Terminal was also approved in the meeting. This project will be developed for Rs. 4252 million.