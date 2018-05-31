Rs 35m for building additional college block

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur

As a result of the recent untiring efforts of of the recently-formed Old Saroshians’ Association – the organization of Old Students of the Govt. Post Graduate College, Mirpur, government has approved the construction of a grand Rs. 35 million state-of-the-art multi-stoeyed academic block for the students.

The special ceremony was hosted to mark the handing over of over Rs. 50 thousand valued books to the college management gifted by an old student of the college and the President of the Old Saroshians’ Association Engr.