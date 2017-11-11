Rs 35000 fine on milk supplier, food outlets

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Friday imposed a fine of Rs 35000 on milk supplier and food outlets.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the Food department, RCB team checked various milk supply vehicles in Saddar area and on poor quality and adulterated milk, a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on a milk supplier.

The team also raided at food outlets and inspected hygiene. A fine of Rs15000 was imposed on Rawal Fish shop, Al-Farooq Murgh Pulao and Mashallah Hotel over poor hygiene condition. The outlets were also unlicensed.

He informed that the team on the special directive of Cantonment Executive Officer, Dr. Saima Shah is conducting raids and checking quality of food items.

He said, 11 samples were collected from restaurants and Fast Food outlets which were sent to lab for test. The spokesman informed that the Food department is trying to ensure supply of healthy and quality food items to the people.—APP