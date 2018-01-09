Rs 330.992bn released for development projects under PSDP 2017-18

Islamabad

The government has released over Rs330.992 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs1001 billion. The released funds include Rs 85.27 billion for federal ministries and Rs 26.87 billion for special areas, according to data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations the government has released Rs116.39 billion for National Highway Authority for which Rs325.7 billion have been allocated for the year 2017-18, whereas for WAPDA (Power) an amount of Rs19.28 billion has been released out of total allocation of Rs63.28 billion. Similarly Rs 5.276 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs13.66 billion under PSDP 2017-18. Railways Division received Rs 15.243 billion out of its total allocation of Rs42.9 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 964.8 million out of its total allocation of Rs4.348 billion. The government also released an amount of Rs 11.628 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 35.662 billion, while Rs 3.083 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission . Water and Power Division (water sector) received Rs 10.64 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 36.75 billion under PSDP 2017-18. The government also released Rs 8.06 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48.701 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 114.612 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 409.553 million. An amount of Rs 6.942 billion have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 20.143 billion while 326 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 815 million for the current year. Similarly an amount of Rs 4.146 billion have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs 5.278 billion, Rs 1.732 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 10.869 billion. —APP