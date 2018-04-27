Rs. 30425 million allocated for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in PSDP 2018-19

ISLAMABAD :The government has allocated an amount of Rs. 30424 million for 34 new and one ongoing project of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for fiscal year 2018-19 in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) issued here on Friday. The budgetary allocation included Rs.3110 million for eight new schemes and Rs. 27314.54 million for 26 on-going schemes. The major new schemes included Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MWth upgradeable to 20 MWth) with the allocation of Rs. 700 million followed by Pre-project Studies and Development for Nuclear Power Projects with the funding of Rs. 650 million.The other two projects are Up-gradation of KIRAN, Karachi and ISL Mining Project kaleri with the reserved amount of Rs 500 million each.

Orignally published by APP