Rs 275.752m for QAU upgradation

Mohammad Arshad

The Planning Commission, Friday, announced that federal government had approved an upgradation project costing Rs 275.752 million for Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. The project would complete in five years and would culminate by Year 2022 with a total cost of 275.752 million. Out of the total cost, the government would release Rs 100 million this year.

The project, the Up gradation of Silicon Strip Tracker and Muon System would be installed at the National Centre for Physics, QAU, and would be executed by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and National Centre for Physics (NCP).

The project would pave the way for helping local universities and other educational and research-oriented organisations to flower scientific and industrial infrastructure Pakistan in modern science and technology fields to help meet the international standards.

The heads of the project will look into after the execution of the project components relevant to their domains. The equipment will be purchased through inviting tenders from reputed firms through the press as per government or PAEC rules and regulations.