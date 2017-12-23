Rs.23970m tax collected in five months: Minister

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current fiscal year in five monthsi.e. July 2017 to November 2017, Sindh Excise and taxation Department has collected Rs. 23970.376 million while in same period during last financial year Rs.21511.039 million were collected. This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office on Friday. Secretary Excise and Taxation – Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other Regional Directors also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that Rs.2726.158 million were collected in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs. 16385.149 million were in Infrastructure Cess, Rs.192.837 in Professional tax, Rs.124.621 million in Cotton Fee and Rs. 1082.668 million in the head of Property tax, while the remaining amount was collected in various other head.