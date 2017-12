KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation andNarcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during last fivemonths of current fiscal year that “July to November 2017, SindhExcise and Taxation department has collected Rs. 23970.376 millionwhile in same period during last financial year Rs.21511.039 millionwere collected. This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office here onFriday, said a statement.

Orignally published by APP