Rs 205,000 fine imposed on food outlets for unhygienic conditions

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed fine of Rs 205,000 on food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions in different bazaars.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, notices were also issued to the rules violators.

He said, the teams collected food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test. He said, the raid was conducted on Good Luck Sweets and 16 liters low quality oil being used for cooking of Samosas and Pakoras, was discarded and 10 liters oil of Corner Samosa Center was also disposed of while the team imposed Rs 25,000 on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items which were earlier sent to the court of the cantonment judicial magistrate also imposed Rs 80,000 on Cash and Carry, Rs 25,000 on Azam Biryani Saddar, Rs 25,000 to Ahsan Café and Rs 50,000 on other rules violators.

He said, on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer, Sabtain Raza, the teams conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items. Raids on the food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.He said, special raiding teams have been constituted for Ramazan ul Mubarik which are conducting raids during 1 PM to night and checking quality of food items at hotels, bakeries and stalls.—APP