Rs 203,300 fine shopkeepers

Multan

Special price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 203,300 on 286 shopkeepers over different violations during the month of October. According to a press release issued by District Officer Industries Syed Pervez Faheem Bukhari, special price control magistrates raided on 952 shops during the last month to check rates, quality and quantity of food items. During the checking, magistrates found 286 shopkeepers involved in different violations including profiting and not displaying rate lists. He maintained that action will continue against violators without any discrimination.—APP