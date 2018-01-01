Rs. 2.2m to be spent on repair of govt houses in twin cities

The government has allocated a sum of Rs 2.200 million for the repair and maintenance of 2163 government houses scattered in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, during current financial year. “Out of the total, an amount Rs 1.500 million has been allocated for Civil Division and Rs. 0.700 million for E/M Division,” sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. They said that out of total allocations, Rs 0.808 million has been released so far, for 1st and 2nd quarter, which has since been expended by Civil Division and E/M Division for attending complaints of different categories houses/flats. “No separate funds are allocated for Houses of Category I and II Sector G-10/3, Islamabad, adding that the funds have been allocated division wise and not Sector wise,” they added.

The sources said that Central Civil Division-VIII, Pak PWD, Islamabad and Central E/M Division-II, Pak PWD, Islamabad are maintaining the houses of categories I and II Sector G-10/3 including other houses of different categories.

They said the sectors where maintenance work has carried out by the department including G-9/2, G 10/2, G-10/3, G-11/4, NCRD, Income Tax Colony and T.B Center. To a question, they said the employees of Constitutional Bodies are not eligible to get accommodation under Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002. However, they said that a summary for amendment in the Accommodation Allocation Rules has been submitted to the Prime Minister, wherein, amendment regarding eligibility of employees of constitutional bodies has also been included. Accordingly, the case of allotment of government accommodation to the employees of constitutional bodies will be decided in accordance with the decision on the summary. They said the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) utilizing the interest gained form the amount deposited by the members of various housing schemes launched by the authority. —APP

