Rs. 2.1b development project approved for QAU

Staff Reporter

A development project has been approved by CDWP for Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU). The prime objective of Rs.2.1 Billion development project titled “Provision of Academic & Research Facilities at QAU, Islamabad” was to strengthen the existing academic programs and research facilities of the University.

The Civil work component include Construction of two Academic Blocks, an Animal House, A Centralized Lab, Examination/Services Block, three Student Hostels (300 persons each), Cafeteria, provision for construction of the remaining portion of Boundary wall around the campus, provision for roads/ footpaths and other requisite infrastructure/landscaping etc.