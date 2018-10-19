Rs 194m allocated for maintenance of Parliament Lodges, Hostels

The Senate House Committee on Thursday was informed that funds amounting to Rs 194.00Million have been allocated for the repair and maintenance work of Parliament Lodges and hostels. The Committee met under the Chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla at Parliament House and was attended by Senators Kulsoom Parveen, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and senior officers from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The Committee reviewed the minutes of its earlier meeting on 25th September, 2018. The Chairman of the Committee went through each recommendation seeking its implementation status. Regarding sudden hikes in electricity bills of Parliament Lodges, the IESCO representative informed the Committee that the bills were examined and arrears were reflected in it.

The Director CDA added that the amount pertained to those bills that had not been paid by previous Lodge occupants. The Committee recommended that in addition to other measures, the meters installed at the Lodges must be checked for faults. While inquiring about the progress report on the approval of PC-II and appointment of consultant for the refurbishment of existing lodges, it was revealed that the PC-II amounting to Rs 117.150m had been submitted to the Ministry of Interior.

The Committee was appraised that the amount pertained only to hiring of the consultant and did not include complete project costs. The Committee after detailed deliberation on the issue, asked the CDA to carry on with the process of routing PC-II through the concerned Ministry/Division and also decided to defer the agenda till the next meeting wherein Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Chairman CDA and MD NESPAK be invited in the next meeting.

While discussing provision of two ambulances for the Parliament Lodges, the Committee was informed that the FGPC had requested the Cabinet Division numerous times for provision of funds along with permission to purchase 02 ambulances for Parliament House and Lodges Dispensary, however, there has been no response. The Committee asserted that a letter be written to Secretary Cabinet for getting it approved in the next Cabinet meeting.—APP

