Rs.15,000 minimum wags directed in KP

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed All private security companies and hospitals to pay minimum wage of Rs. 15000 to their employees on monthly basis from July 2017. According to a notification issued here by Labour Department of KP, all the private security companies and owners of private hospital have been instructed to ensure implementation of Payment of Wages Act 2013.

According to section 6 of the Act, all departments are bound to pay minimum salary of Rs. 15000 to its employees and payment be made through a scheduled bank. The decision has been also conveyed to owners of security companies and hospitals during a meeting and were given one month time for implementation. In case of non-compliance of the order, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the violators, adds the notification.—APP