Rs 10m cheque given to singer Naheed Akhtar

A cheque worth Rs 10 million from the Punjab government was handed over to singer Naheed Akhtar on Tuesday for acknowledgment of her services in the field of singing.

Spokesman for Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, while representing Chief Minister Punjab, delivered the cheque to the Pride of Performance singer in a simple ceremony, held here at Alhamra Arts Complex. He paid tribute to the services rendered by Naheed Akhtar in the field of music and said that she had introduced a unique style in singing and inspired her fans with her magic voice. “Let me acknowledge that glamour in Pakistani music was first introduced by Naheed Akhtar and songs once sang by her are still popular among music-lovers,” he said. The spokesman said that the Punjab chief minister believes that performing arts could play an important role in promotion of tolerance in society. He announced that the Punjab government would soon arrange a seminar on Sufi poetry to discourage extremism among the youth in general and among students in particular. Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Akhtar said that she was highly obliged that the Punjab government acknowledged her role in singing in an appreciating way.—APP

