Rs. 100m to be distributed among Ring Road land affectees

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday announced that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and revenue staff was tasked to distribute Rs.100 million to the land owners.

He added that the payment of Rs. 130 million has already been paid to the land owners whose land was acquired for the first 32 kilometers (Km) package of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

“The next award of 31 km package of the Ring Road falling in Taxila and Fateh Jang has been announced and the payments will start next month.

” Commissioner said while presiding over a meeting on Ring Road project at the Commissioner’s Office.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Finance and Development NaziaParveen Sindh, Director General RDA Abdul SattarIssani, Deputy Director Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Muhammad Abdullah and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood said the awards for 10 mozas have been announced in Fateh Jang, Attock district and payments would be made to 2,100 land owners.