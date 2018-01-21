Rs 100m spent on construction of Rawat hospital

Rawalpindi

The Punjab government has so far released Rs 200 million for the construction of Rawat Hospital out of its total amount of Rs 656.28 million. Of the amount released, Rs 100 million had been spent on construction of a 100-bed hospital, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary here. The CEO told APP that 11 departments would be set up in the hospital including emergency, surgery, indoor and outdoor patients which was still not available in any Tehsil hospital.

He said after establishment of the hospital, the burden on city allied hospitals would lessen as state-of-the-art facilities would be available at the door step of masses.—APP