Rs 1.2m cash, gold stolen

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Cash and gold ornaments worth more than 1.2 million rupees were stolen from a house. The police on Tuesday told further that unknown thieves made their entry in the house of Liaqat Ali in Haider Street, in the limits of the Nekapura police station, by breaking the door locks, while the house mates were away.

The thieves stole 18 ‘tolas’ of gold ornaments worth more than Rs 900000 and 365000 rupees and escaped. The police have registered a case.

Police on Tuesday arrested two drugs pushers and recovered 3.280 kg chars from their possessions. According to police, PS Sadr Pasrur, on a tip off, intercepted Sohaib near the village of Sodian and recovered 2 kg chars from him. Meanwhile, PS Naikapura managed to arrest Ansar from Chok Nizama Abad with 1.280 kg chars.

Share on: WhatsApp