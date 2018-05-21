RPO visits Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waisal Fakhar Sultan Raja Sunday visited Ramadan Sasta Bazaar set up at 22 No in Cantt area to review the security arrangements there, informed police spokesman.

RPO termed the security arrangements satisfactory, he directed to further enhance the security of Bazaars, mosques, Imambargahs and worship places to protect the people during the sacred month of Ramadan ul Mubarrak.

He directed the police officers to curb crime and to provide foolproof security to the masses during the holy month.

Meanwhile, City District Government Rawalpindi has established 16 Ramzan sasta Bazaars to provide relief to the people.—APP