RPO visits affected areas of Covid-19

Regional Police Officer, Sohail Habib Tajak Tuesday visited the affected areas of COVID-19 and a quarantine centre to check availability of quarantine facilities there. According to a spokesman, the RPO visited the affected areas including Raja Bazar, Dhoke Kashmiriyan, Magistrate Colony and Quarantine centre established at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU). The RPO lauded the role of security personnel who were performing their duties effectively at this critical time and also distributed sanitizers and face mask among them. He appealed the public to fully cooperate with the administrations for implementation of government directions as there was no other way to stop the spread of coronavirus. The RPO said, “We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root it out from our country and implementation on precautionary measures is very important and decisive in this regard.” Data collected using these investigation protocols will be critical to refine recommendations for case definitions and surveillance.—APP