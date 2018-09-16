RPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Fayyaz Dev reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram in Chakwal and directed to strengthen the security of Majalis/Jaloos and Imambargahs.

According to a press release issued by the Office of RPO, said there is dire need for maintaining atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood at all levels. He said that Standing Operating Procedures SOPs should be implemented in letter, spirit adding that no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible.

The Police high ups should personally monitor all the main congregations, picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religions gatherings”, he added.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 will deploy 500 Rescuers, 21 Emergency Ambulances, 12 Fire Vehicles, 05 Rescue Vehicles, Water Rescue Teams and rescuers on different routes to provide emergency cover to the mourners on the occasion of Ashura. According to the plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will move along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid. The leaves of Rescuers have been canceled in whole Division to meet any emergency. Furthermore Rescue 1122 has prepared a contingency plan, Moreover, additional rescue teams shall remain on stand-by

The Divisional Emergency Officer appealed the citizens to dial 1122 in case of any emergency—APP

