RPO orders crackdown on proclaimed offenders

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Nasir Mehmood Satti has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) to launch a massive crackdown to arrest proclaimed offenders (POs) across the region. He issued these directives while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting at Saidu Sharif, Swat on Tuesday. DPOs of Shangla, Buner, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper and Bajaur and other concerned police officers attended the meeting.

The RPO directed the District Police Officers to utilize all available scientific means to collect all details within a period of 15 days to launch a crackdown against them. He described the overall security and law and order situation of the region as satisfactory and directed the DPOs to be prepared the police force for all kinds of situations to prevail in the present peace sustainable for the future as well.

The RPO directed the appointment of the Station House Officers (SHOs) with the best reputation in the police stations and said that the police personnel should adopt good behaviour with the general public and applicants and provide all possible support to them. In the meeting, the regional police officer was given a detailed briefing regarding the security situation at the district level, police operations against crimes, anti-narcotics, police administrative and financial matters, efficiency and other issues.

He described the overall police performance as satisfactory and directed the officers to improve in every aspect regarding the responsibilities of the police.