RPO for tight monitoring of ‘15’ calls

Our Correspondent

Khanewal

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Khan has directed police officers to ensure tight monitoring of emergency helpline 15 calls in order to bring more improvement in performance.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, strict action would be taken against fake calls on emergency helpline 15 and DSPs, SHOs and patrol officers have been directed to ensure proper action them. He urged citizen to avoid fake calls on emergency helpline 15 in order to avail quick response from the police department.

He lauded the results of “community policing” programme in Multan region under which the awareness lectures were being delivered at mosques. He said that “Community Policing” programme was being extended at Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts of the region. He said that Multan region police were on top position across the province in controlling crime and gaining public trust. He said that not even a single case of land grabbing had been registered in the Multan region during the last three months.

Share on: WhatsApp