RPO directs for efforts to regulate traffic during Ramzan

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakkhar Sultan taking notice of traffic problems of the city on Friday directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bilal Iftikhar to make all out efforts to regulate city traffic particularly during Ramadan. According to RPO office spokesman, the RPO has directed the CTO to improve traffic flow on city roads especially before iftar time. There should be no traffic jam problem in any part of the city, the RPO said giving one week time to improve the situation. The CTO has also been instructed to make concerted efforts with the cooperation of departments concerned.

The RPO ordered to form special teams for Murree Road, Bank Road and other congested roads of the city so that the citizens could be provided relief.—APP