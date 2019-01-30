RPO assures traders to provide security

Rawalpindi

A trader’s delegation of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran led by its President Shahid Ghafoor Piracha met Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev here on Wednesday.

The RPO assured the delegation that police would provide security to the traders and security of shopping malls would be further improved.

He said that every effort would be made to solve problems being faced by the business community. He said the police would be made people friendly and grievances of the people would be addressed, which is prime task of the force, he added.—APP

