Rozina distributes sewing machines among women

Skill development is the main objective alongwith literacy for the deprived sections of society, especially the women. While addressing women on distribution of sewing machines by NCHD in its newly established Functional Literacy Centers at Bonah Mohallah at Noorpur Shahan, Bari Imam in the suburbs of Islamabad.

Chairperson NCHD said, it is encouraging to note the decrease in Out of School Children from 24 million to 22.8 million and adjusted net enrollment rate from 72% to 77%, total gross enrollment of all sectors & levels of education increased from 44.4 million to 47.5 million. She said that, a literate society is only our social, economical and political safety; outside of this ark, all is coddle. We the nation of 207 million, where one fourth children of 5-9 age groups are still out of school and 40% of adult illiterate population, hampers development and progress of the country, she added.

While talking at the occasion she marked, NCHD had made 3.8 million literate among them 95% literacy centers were for women in the remote areas. The society should be made aware that both boys and girls are equal, and they have equal access and opportunities to education as well as other resources, she observed. There are 5,949 formal feeder schools of NCHD functional all over the country with 355,000 enrollment alongwith 6000 adult functional literacy centers, she viewed.