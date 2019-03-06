Rozan’s research on ‘post-shelter lives of women survivors’ seen a timely intervention

Victims of violence continue to face threats even after leaving govt-run shelter houses

Zubair Qureshi

In order to promote evidence-based advocacy dialogue, Rozan in collaboration with National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) organized a seminar to share findings of a research study, titled “Against all odds: Post shelter lives of women survivors of violence.”

The research study was carried out to fill the gap in knowledge by investigating the post-shelter trajectories of women survivors of violence.

The research was conducted under the project, ‘Strengthening Response Mechanism to GBV through Survivor Centered Approach with active participation and ownership of community’ funded by Australian Government.

The seminar was attended by Australian High Commissioner, Margaret Adamson, Chairperson Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Hina Jillani. Chairperson NCSW Khawar Mumtaz, representatives of civil society and women rights organizations.

They welcomed Rozan’s initiative to fill the knowledge gap about women’s experience of life after leaving shelters that provided temporary succour in times of distress. A session was chaired by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Addressing the first session, NCSW chairperson, Khawar Mumtaz said NCSW endorsed the effort and would like to take it forward to enhance policies and encourage similar research of women who have sought relief in public sector shelters.

She highlighted that currently there is no system of documentation, follow-up or feed-back loop of women who avail either kind of shelters, nor a mechanism to assess the needs of women who go back to their families or start a new life.

While there are Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for running the shelters, implementation of the SOPs and some system sorely to ensure follow up and contact with those leaving the shelters is necessary.

High Commissioner of Australia Margrate Adamsom appreciated the research study stating it is really a strong example of effective partnership of civil society and the government. Evidence-based policy and need of modernizing the services of the shelters would help informing the policy direction for state run shelter homes, she said.

The findings of study were presented by Rozan Adviser, Dr Maria Rashid. The study put forth important recommendations for the government’s consideration. Study reveals that depending upon the trajectory of their post shelter lives, many women still face violence or threat of violence, severe stigma for living without male members or as divorced woman, as well as considerable distress as a consequence of years of abuse and loss of support from family members. Many also face financial constraints and practical challenges of living such as safe house.

The study recommendations also draw attention towards implementation of policy and SOPs in order to make sure that the rights of the survivors are safeguarded. Secondly a standardized policy taking in account post shelter dimensions of support need to be put in place and monitored. For moving towards survivor centered care the government must ensure that the SOPs for the government-run shelter are aligned with the human rights principles, and staff is trained to respond to the need of the women survivors in the most ethical and quality manner.

