Rowdyism mars tiger force ceremony

Our Correspondent

Attock

Cracks, grouping and in fight between the ruling Pakistani Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leadership in Attock took an ugly turn when a function held in the city on Saturday in connection with launching of tiger force mars by rowdyism. The function which was organised by district administration at a marriage hall which in which special assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bokhari was chief guest and advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was presiding the function, supporters of a rival group created ugly scene at function when Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bokhari came on deice to address the tiger force and the group hurled damaging remarks, created disturbance and fracas. The both rival group were about to brawl when the local leadership intervened and calm down the fury rival groups.