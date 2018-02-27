Routine work resumes in Punjab Secretariat

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Routine work in Punjab Civil Secretariat here resumed Monday after officers of the provincial bureaucracy, who had closed their offices to protest Ahad Cheema’s arrest, returned to their duties.

According to the officers, they have returned on the assurance of the chief secretary but would continue to extend legal help to Cheema. The officers also said that they were not running away from the investigation but would not tolerate disrespect of any of their colleagues.

However, the officers of Punjab Public Service Commission, including the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (home) did not participate in the protest. Cheema is the former director general of Lahore Development Authority who was arrested on February 21.

On Monday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) released a photo of former LDA DG Ahad Cheema’s meeting with his wife following accusations from the latter for not allowing the two to meet.

Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal had allowed the meeting on the basis of humanitarian grounds. The bureau has performed its duties while remaining under legal boundaries and does not believe in inappropriate behaviour, states the notification. “Cheema is hail and hearty in NAB’s custody and the released picture is a visual representation of the same,” said the NAB sources.

The former LDA director general, arrested on February 21, is accused of misusing his authority and with criminal intent, to award a contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract.