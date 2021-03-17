Route of Malir Expressway to be changed

The Sindh government has decided to change the route of the Malir Expressway, the largest project being built under a public-private partnership.

Sources have said that more than 20 Goths of PS-88 were being saved by changing the design of Malir Expressway.

According to sources, the new route will now divert the expressway after the Quaidabad Bridge, which will greatly reduce the damage to people’s homes and agricultural lands.Officials say most of the land on the new route is government-owned.

The new route of Malir Expressway will affect Goth Gulshan Maryam near Jam Kanda while approval of new design will be sought from Sindh Cabinet.According to sources, NED and Nespak will submit a technical report on the design change to the Sindh government.

It may be recalled that the foundation stone of Malir Expressway was laid by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in December 2020, beingbuilt under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs. 27 billion The Sindh government has three years to complete the Malir Expressway.