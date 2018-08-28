Roundtable debate on water scarcity

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold a roundtable discussion on “Water Scarcity in Pakistan” here on Wednesday (August 29).

The programme will start at 2:30p.m. at the Federation House, said a FPCCI statement.

The participants will discuss the intensity of the issue and propose possible solutions. Finally, recommendations will be formed for sending the same to the government authorities concerned.

Prominent personalities and representatives of the organizations concerned like Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Institute of Environmental Studies, University of Karachi, National Disaster Management Authority, Mountain and Glacier Protection Organization, Pakistan Institute for Environment-Development Action Research, Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research have been invited to get maximum input on this serious national issue.

WAPDA’s Chairman, Lt.-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain will deliver a keynote address.

The topics to be discussed include water scarcity and industries, water scarcity and business, water scarcity in Pakistan, overview of water scarcity, water flow and floods, water from glaciers, global warming and changing dynamics of weather, water desalination techniques, and waste water treatment. —APP

